23-year-old man arrested on aggravated weapons, drug charges in N. Wichita

Wichita police arrested a 23-year-old man on drug, DUI, open container and aggravated weapons charges early Thursday morning.

Officers arrested Dylan Yohe near the 21st and Arkansas intersection around 12:40 a.m. during a traffic stop.

Yohe was known by officers to have a revoked driver’s license, according to Wichita Police.

During the traffic stop, officers located marijuana, drug paraphernalia, an open liquor bottle, and a knife in the vehicle.

Additionally, Yohe has previously been arrested and convicted on charges of carrying a concealed firearm, and traffic charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

