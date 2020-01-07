24 people arrested, charged with setting bushfires in Australia

As bushfires continue to rage across parts of Australia, the New South Wales Police Force said it has taken legal action against more than 180 people related to the fires.

A fire truck is seen during a bushfire near Bilpin, 90 kilometers (56 miles) northwest of Sydney, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Australia's most populous state of New South Wales declared a seven-day state of emergency Thursday as oppressive conditions fanned around 100 wildfires. (Mick Tsikas/AAP Images via AP)

The police force says 183 people, including 40 juveniles, face criminal charges for 205 bushfire-related offenses.

Of the total, 24 people are charged with deliberately setting bushfires, 53 people failed to comply with a total fire ban, and 47 people allegedly discarded a lit cigarette or match on the land.

"Numerous bush and grass fires have impacted the state, claiming the lives of 18 people and destroying hundreds of millions of animals and livestock, thousands of homes, and more than 4.9 million hectares of land, so far this bushfire season," said the police force in a release.

Investigations into the cause, origin and overall impact of fires are continues.