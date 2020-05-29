Wichita police arrest man for rape, aggravated kidnapping involving underage girl

Wichita police arrested a 26-year-old man early Thursday morning on charges of rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery in a case involving an underage runaway. He also had an outstanding warrant.

Gerardo Aguero-Hernandez was arrested for an event that occurred on May 22.

According to Wichita Police, Aguero-Hernandez offered a ride to an underage girl along North Broadway who had run away from her foster home.

Instead of taking her to the agreed-upon location, Aguero-Hernandez drove her to another location and sexually assaulted and battered her. She escaped the vehicle and ran to contact someone who could call 911.

The case remains under investigation.