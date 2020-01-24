2nd case of confirmed Coronavirus in Chicago

The second case of Coronavirus in the U.S. has been confirmed in Chicago.

The Illinois Department of Health tells CBS Chicago reports the patient is a woman in her 60s who traveled to Wuhan in late December and flew back to Chicago on Jan. 13.

The first confirmed case - a man in his 30s in Washington - is said to be in good condition following his diagnosis; he also had recently traveled to central China.

China’s National Health Commission says the number of cases of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus has risen to 830 with 25 deaths.