Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US

Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus and researchers said it may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the greater Seattle area.

In a statement Public Health - Seattle & King County said a man in his 70s died Saturday. On Friday health officials said a man in his 50s died of the coronavirus.

Both had underlying health conditions and both were being treated at a hospital in Kirkland, Washington, east of Seattle. Washington state now has 12 confirmed cases.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/1/2020 8:35:16 PM (GMT -6:00)