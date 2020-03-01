2nd person tested for new strain of coronavirus in Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment confirms that a second person has been tested for the new strain of coronavirus. The test did come back negative.

The new possible case was identified on Friday. So far, Kansas has not seen any cases of the COVID-19 virus.

Last month a person out of Douglas County was tested for the virus. Those results were also negative.

This weekend Governor Laura Kelly released a video assuring Kansans that the state is doing everything it can to be ready for the coronavirus saying, "We continue to work closely with federal, state and local partners to maintain awareness of national and international trends in the virus and in the situation."