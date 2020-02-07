2nd therapy dog joins Campus High School's counseling office

The Haysville School District announced a new staff member to the Campus High School counseling office on Friday.

The district said Ellie, a two-year-old Border Collie, will assist school counselors as a therapy dog. Ellie was certified back in December by Therapy Dogs International. Her owner and primary handler is Todd Hook, the sophomore counselor.

Ellie joins Jenny, the school's first certified therapy dog. Jenny works with her owner, Tammy Shipman, a science teacher at the school.