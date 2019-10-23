Amur tiger cubs explore new habitat at Kansas Zoo

Wednesday, October 23, 2019

The three Amur tiger cubs are now exploring their outdoor habitat.

The Rolling Hills Zoo said the cubs' will be going out Wednesday and in the days ahead to check out their new territory.

"Since this is new territory for both mom and cubs, we will continue to be on "tiger time," said the zoo.

Officials say the cubs' time outside will be limited and determined by weather conditions, their mother and her comfort level of having them outside.

Voices should be kept to a whisper at their exhibit so the cubs aren't frightened.



----

The Rolling Hills Zoo in Salina announced the births of three Amur tiger cubs born on Aug. 14.

Amur tigers are classified as an endangered species on the IUCN list.

The cubs' parents, Andrea and Dhenuka, came to Rolling Hills Zoo on a breeding recommendation by the Tiger Species Survival Plan developed by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, of which Rolling Hills Zoo is an accredited member.

This is eleven-year-old Andrea's third litter. It is 9-year-old Dhenuka's first litter.

The tigers and their cubs are off exhibit, and will be for a while depending upon how well the cubs and their parents do in the coming weeks.

Staff are constantly monitoring their status throughout the day by direct observation and security cameras.

When keepers have an opportunity to weigh them, they will also be able to determine their sex.