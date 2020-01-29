3 Washburn international students not allowed to return for class due to coronavirus

Washburn University says three of their international students are not allowed to return for classes due to the coronavirus travel restrictions from their home country.

The three live in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the virus outbreak.

Patrick Early, Washburn Director of Public Relations, said the three students are in good health and are “not ill.”

The Chinese government has banned travel from Wuhan. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said a complete ban on travel to and from China is among the options the Trump administration is considering.

Early hopes the three students will be able to rejoin classes soon, but they have to abide by the restrictions.

By Wednesday morning the flu-like virus had killed at least 132 people, all of them in China. Close to 6,000 others have been infected in more than a dozen countries, including five confirmed cases in the United States.

More than 100 people in the U.S. were being tested for the disease across 26 states on Tuesday, including one in Douglas County.