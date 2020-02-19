3 charged after 11-year-old gives birth in Missouri bathtub

Three relatives of an 11-year-old girl who gave birth in the bathtub of her suburban St. Louis home are facing criminal charges.

An adult female and adult male are charged with child endangerment. And a 17-year-old male is charged with incest as well as statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12.

All three live in St. Charles.

Police started investigating after the adult male relative brought an infant to a hospital on Feb. 11.

Charging documents say the baby still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 90 degrees.

