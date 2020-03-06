3 dead, 3 hurt in crash on US-50 near Burrton

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms three people are dead and three others are hurt after a crash on Highway 50.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 11 a.m. Friday just east of Burrton.

Highway 50 will be closed between Sand Hill and Prairie Lake roads for much of the afternoon while the investigation continues. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene to learn more details about the crash. Expect updates on the KWCH 12 app.