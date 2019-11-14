3 escape early-morning house fire in Hutchinson

Three people escaped an early-morning house fire in Hutchinson.

Firefighters responded just before 2 a.m. for a report of a house fire in the 900 block of east 9th.

When crews arrived, they were faced with a one-story residential home with heavy fire coming from the front and west side. Everyone was out of the home when firefighters got on scene.

Fire Chief Steven Beer says crews performed an interior attack to contain the fire to two rooms within the home. The fire did spread into the attic space above the room of origin.

"The home sustained heavy smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the home," said Beer.

Four dogs were rescued with one dog given oxygen by firefighters.

Red Cross was notified to assist the homeowner as the home is uninhabitable at this time.

Fire crews remain on the scene completing salvage and overhaul operations to check for hidden fire in the void spaces.

Investigators are also on scene working to determine the cause of the fire.

