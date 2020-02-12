3 arrested after robbery involving fake rifle

Wichita police have arrested three people after a robbery and short chase Tuesday.

At around 11:30 a.m., officers responded to a highway robbery call at a business in the 1700 block of west McCormick.

When officers arrived, a 50-year-old man reported being approached by 18-year-old Nykia Watkins at his place of business and being asked if he had any work.

While he was speaking with Watkins, 23-year-old Larry Williamson and 23-year-old Ziaareas Crosby approached from behind.

Williamson was reported to be armed with a rifle.

Police say Watkins, Williamson, and Crosby demanded money and property from the victim. The victim was then struck in the head with the rifle, causing minor injuries.

The victim's wallet and cell phone were taken and the suspects fled in a 2007 black Ford Fusion.

"The victim's credit cards began being used immediately," said Officer Charley Davidson.

Investigators began working together and were able to locate the suspect vehicle in the area of Pawnee and Rock Road.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the driver, Watkins, refused to stop accelerated and fled. A short vehicle pursuit ensued until Watkins stopped the vehicle in the area of Kellogg and Edgemoor.

All three suspects were arrested without further incident.

Crosby and Williamson were arrested on aggravated robbery charges. Watkins faces aggravated robbery, flee and elude, and other traffic charges.

Through the investigation, officers recovered the victim's wallet with bank cards and his cell phone. A fake rifle was also located.

The case is expected to be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.