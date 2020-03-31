3 working at Lansing Correctional Facility test positive for COVID-19

Kansas Department of Corrections (KDOC) Secretary Jeff Zmuda announced today that three staff members working at Lansing Correctional Facility (LCF) tested positive for COVID-19. These are the first positive cases within a KDOC facility.

The staff include a male over the age of 20 and two females over the age of 40. In order to protect the identity of these staff, no other information will be released.

The KDOC has been in consultation with officials from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) on next steps to address these circumstances.