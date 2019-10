Several people in Reno County may have felt an earthquake on Wednesday afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey says the 3.1 magnitude quake hit a little less than two miles northwest of Hutchinson.

Once the tremor hit, people started checking in with Eyewitness News for updates.

"Earthquake felt in Hutchinson," said Julie Middleton.

According to the USGS, the earthquake was felt in Hutchinson, South Hutchinson, Burns and Osborne.

Did you feel it?