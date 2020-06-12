31-year-old man arrested in Garden City for attempted murder

A 31-year-old man was arrested for attempted murder in Garden City.

According to the city’s police department, Jesus Garcia-Ibanez strangled and beat a woman during a verbal argument, as well as take her belongings, the night of June 11.

The two were known to each other.

Garcia-Ibanez was later located and arrested for attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, robbery, aggravated domestic battery, criminal threat, and criminal damage.

The case has been turned over to the Finney County Attorney’s Office.