$312 million worth of cocaine seized by Coast Guard

The U.S. Coast Guard says it seized about 18,000 pounds of cocaine that was headed to the U.S.

The Coast Guard says it seized about 18,000 pounds of cocaine that was headed to the U.S.

Officials say the drugs were taken from seven separate smuggling ships, including a so-called “low-profile go-fast vessel” specifically designed to evade law enforcement.

The seized cocaine was unloaded in San Diego on Wednesday.

Its street value is more than $300 million.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.