$325 million in coronavirus relief funding headed to Kansas hospitals, health care providers

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran announced $325 million in relief funding to Kansas health care providers and hospitals.

The information was confirmed to Sen. Moran by Vice President Mike Pence Friday morning.

The funding, which will support hospitals fighting COVID-19 on the frontlines, is part of the $100 billion provider relief fund established in the Phase III Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and is being administered by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“The CARES Act created a fund to help meet the needs of hospitals and health care providers, and today over $325 million is being distributed across Kansas,” said Sen. Moran. “As hospitals are seeing significant revenue losses and others see their costs go up because of COVID-19, these new resources will be a necessary benefit not just to our hospitals, but to the communities and patients they serve. In the fight against COVID-19, these new resources will put our health care providers in a better position to keep us healthy and meet the needs of Kansans.”

The funding will go to “providers in areas particularly impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak, rural providers, and providers of services with lower shares of Medicare FFS reimbursement or who predominantly serve the Medicaid population.”

You can read the full release from the Department of Health and Human Services here.

