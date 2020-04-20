39 COVID-19 clusters reported in Kansas, including food processing facilities

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and Department of Agriculture say they are monitoring the spread of the coronavirus in food processing facilities in Kansas.

According to Dr. Lee Norman, there are 39 clusters in the state which includes 15 private companies.

Two meet processing plants in Ford County, and one in Lyon County are confirmed cluster zones.

A cluster zone is said to be an area with two or more cases that are not linked.

Mike Beam, secretary for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, said he has been in contact with those facilities almost daily.

Hey says each plant has cut back on their production to implement more strict procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

As of now, he says there is no date to show that food packaging is associated with the transmission of COVID-19.

Dr. Norman also confirmed that another health care facility has been added to the cluster sites, but did not say which one.

Stormont Vail hospital was added to the list last week.