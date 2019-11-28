4 children killed in Republic County crash

Four children are dead after a crash Thanksgiving Day in Republic County.

It happened around 11:30a.m. Republic County dispatch requested that the Kansas Highway Patrol assist with a vehicle that had left the roadway and went into a pond north of 30 road and U36 highway.

When first responders arrived they found an adult male and female injured. In addition four children, all under the age of 8 had died on scene. The Kansas Highway Patrol says it believes the people in the vehicle are not Kansas residents. The accident remains under investigation.