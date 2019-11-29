4 children killed in Republic County crash on Thanksgiving

Four children are dead after a crash Thanksgiving Day in Republic County.

Republic County dispatchers requested assistance from the Kansas Highway Patrol around 11:30 a.m. after a vehicle left the roadway and went into a pond north of 30 Road and U-36 Highway.

First responders arrived and found an injured man and woman.

Family members say all four children involved in the crash, ages 8 months to 12 years old, died on the scene.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it believes the family was not from Kansas.

A Facebook fundraiser set up to help the family has already raised more than $10,000.

The accident remains under investigation.