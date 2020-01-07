4 escape Andover house fire uninjured

The Andover Fire Department says crews quickly knocked down a Tuesday-evening house fire in the 1800 block of North Columbine Street, but not before it caused extensive damage. Four people at the home escaped without injury.

Andover Fire Chief Chad Russell says crews responded to the call made about 5:40 p.m. and arrived to find fire on the exterior of the home's garage that extended into the attic space.

He says fire and smoke caused damage to the home's attic above the garage and to the great room.

"There was also some smoke damage to the main floor of the home," Russell says.

He says investigators are working to determine what started the fire, but believe the cause to be accidental.