4 soldiers at Fort Riley told to restrict movement after returning from South Korea

Command staff at Fort Riley say four soldiers have been told to restrict movement for two weeks after returning from South Korea.

They also say troop movement between South Korea and the post has been stopped due to concerns of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

They currently have soldiers from the 1st Infantry Division deployed to South Korea.

The post is providing meals and necessary services, such as laundry, for those who are being told to restrict movement.

Fort Riley Director of Public Affairs, Lt. Col. Terence M. Kelley, also said all service members and their families who have recently traveled to areas that have been identified by the CDC as a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, will undergo screening once they return to Fort Riley.

The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley say they are implementing these as precautionary measures, “to protect the health of the force and maintain operational readiness.”