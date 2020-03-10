4 teens arrested for slashing more than 100 car tires in Wellington

Wellington police say officers arrested four teenage boys ranging in age from 13 to 17, accused of slashing more than 100 care tires, causing about $13,000 to $14,000 in damage.

Police say the crime happened late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Several vehicles had all four tires slashed an several vehicles shared an owner.

Wellington's police chief says his department will present the case to the Sumner County Attorney's Office to determine possible formal charges against the teens accused of the vandalism.