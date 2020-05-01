$400 million in aid offered to Kansas hospitals

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) Friday announced $400 million to Kansas hospitals financially impacted by COVID-19. The assistance comes from the Department of Health and Human Services, delivered through the Provider Relief Fund,established in Phase III of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“Hospitals across Kansas are hurting financially due to COVID-19, some because of the number of cases they are treating and others because they are having to cancel non-emergency procedures and surgeries to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Sen. Moran says. “Our hospital and health care providers are on the frontline of this pandemic, and these grants will help provide them with resources to continue fighting COVID-19 and keep their doors open to help patients when this crisis has passed.”

Moran says the first grant for $18 million "will be distributed to a high-impact hospital in Kansas that has treated a large number of COVID-19 cases. The additional $382 million will be distributed among 201 rural healthcare providers impacted by COVID-19.