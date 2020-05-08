Wichita restaurants share safety measures ahead of welcoming Mother's Day crowds

Nearing the end of the first week of Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's plan to reopen the state, we see many restaurants reopening their dining rooms. This comes as families prepare to celebrate Mother's Day Sunday.

Friday, Eyewitness News spoke with a pair of Wichita restaurants opened for dine-in Sunday about their efforts to keep customers safe with larger crowds expected.

"Before the pandemic, health and safety was our number one concern, and it still is. It's just on steroids now," says Newport Grill Manager Noah Ranovish.

Ranovish says Newport Grill's staff has taken big steps to create a safe environment inside the restaurant.

"We actually have a sanitized specialist basically who their who job all day long is to just wipe down the handles and doors, ledges, anything like that," he says. "That's always taking place. Our menus have gone to single-use menus, so they're tossed immediately."

Greystone Restaurant Manager Sierra Berends says the staff there is doing similar things and making sure each employee knows exactly how to take care of customers in the safest way.

"We've done testing on all the employees to make sure they know every single protocol, and they had to miss no more than one question on it," she says. "And we've gone over all of the information multiple times. We've had group meetings to go over the information and we've just constantly been coaching everybody on everything."

Each restaurant is also spacing out tables to make sure all guests are separated by at least six feet. Employees are wearing masks and gloves and sanitizing each table and surface every chance they get.