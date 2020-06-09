5 children test positive for COVID-19 in McPherson County, cases linked to private company

Five children in McPherson have tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to a family member with coronavirus.

McPherson County officials said Tuesday the cases - one male and four females, all under the age of 18 - are linked to a cluster at a private company in the county.

Staff members at the company have been notified about the situation and facility-wide testing is taking place to identify any asymptomatic carriers.

"Let this serve as a reminder that COVID-19 is still present in our communities," said the county, "so please stay home if you are ill and maintain your distance when you are around others."

The county said it would not name the company because the general public does not have access to the location.

McPherson County reports 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19. One is hospitalized and 26 others have met recovery guidelines.