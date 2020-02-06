5 correctional officers injured in disturbance at Hutchinson Correctional Facility

Five correctional officers were battered during an inmate disturbance at Hutchinson Correctional Facility on Tuesday.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said the inmates involved were identified and placed in Restrictive Housing under investigation. The injured officers were treated for their injuries.

Due to the disturbance, weekend visitation will be canceled for the Central Unit only, beginning Feb. 8.

"The correctional facility is taking the proactive measure of suspending visitation privileges for the safety and security of staff and inmates," said the KDOC.

Warden Schnurr said the facility will re-evaluate its ability to resume its normal visitation schedule early next week.

Visitation at Hutchinson Correctional Facility, East and South Unit will proceed as normal.