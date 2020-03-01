5 killed in I-70 crash west of Topeka

The Kansas Highway Patrol confirms five people are dead in a head-on crash on I-70 near Maple Hill.

Troopers say a Ford F-150 was headed east in the westbound lane on I-70 when it collided with a white van.

Four people in the van are dead. One other person in the van was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

One person in the truck was pronounced dead.

Troopers say the truck was reported traveling the wrong way on I-70 and were not able to catch up with the truck before the collision.

Kansas Highway Patrol says the westbound lanes near Carlson Rd have been shut down at this time. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. Traffic is being rerouted to Highway 24.

They say I-70 westbound will be closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. We will have more details as they become available.