5 tips from a pediatrician on winter weather

Dr. Amy Seery, a pediatrician at Ascension Via Christi debunks myths and clears up confusion about common winter illnesses.

1. Being outside in the cold does not cause illness. During the winter months, cough, cold and flu viruses are common. Dr. Seery says the cold weather does not cause you to get sick. Actually, being stuck indoors together is more to blame. While playing outside, some kids get a runny nose. It can also happen to adults spending time outside or exercising. Dr. Seery says it's not a sickness, but rather your body working to stay warm. "Your mucus membranes are going to try to protect your deeper airways, so they might lubricate up a little bit more, try to warm up some of that air before it goes deep down into your lung tissue," Dr. Seery says , "Some people are more susceptible to the runny nose than others. lots of factors can play into that.

2. Kids need 60 minutes of activity everyday and outside is a great place to be, even in the winter. Dr. Seery says as long as the temperature is above 30 degrees, kids can play outside for an hour. "Then bring them inside just to make sure they're staying hydrated," she says. If the temperature is below 30, kids can play outside for 20 to 30 minutes. After that, they need to come inside.

3. Kids do not always need to wear the heaviest coat while playing outside. When kids are running, jumping and playing, they create more body heat. "If you force them to always have a heavy coat on, you could be encouraging them to be overheated," Dr. Seery says.

4. Dress your kids in layers. If your kids are walking to school in snow or rain, they need to be able to take off the wet layer once they get to school. Temperatures may be colder in the morning, so kids may need a heavier coat, but if it warms up by afternoon, they may only need a lighter jacket. When the temperature including windchill gets below 10 degrees, frostbite can start within a few minutes. Kids should cover as much skin as possible in extremely low temperatures.

5. It's important to disinfect surfaces, but it is not the only way you should protect against viruses. "Most viruses don't live for very long on those surfaces, but if it's a very close proximity touch and time, then yes. then you touch your mucus membranes, your face, eat food, you could infect yourself with a virus that way," Dr. Seery says. Viruses are passed through droplets in the air, so encouraging kids to cough into the elbow reduces the spread of germs. She encourages good hand washing with soap and water, and says you should not touch your face or eat without washing your hands first.

