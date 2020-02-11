5 years later, dog stolen from Ark City yard found 270 miles from home

Five years away form home was long enough for Sammy.

Ark City veterinary clinic, Ark Veterinary Associates, on Monday shared a photo of the shaggy pup, back where he belongs after half of a decade away.

Stolen from his yard in Ark City five years ago, Sammy had a happy reunion with his rightful owners this week. This followed an unexpected, but celebratory phone call this past weekend.

The call relayed the news that Sammy was found 270 miles away in Oklahoma.

"A vet scanned Sammy for a microchip and was able to trace Sammy back to his owners here in Ark City," Ark Veterinary Associates says in its Facebook post featuring the photo of dog previously feared dead. "Sammy has had a very happy reunion thanks to his microchip and a team of people getting him home."