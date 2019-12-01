52-year-old man killed in Salina

A 52-year-old man was killed in Salina Saturday afternoon.

The Salina Police Department said in a press release officers were dispatched a little before 4:30 PM to a residence on 1100 North 10th Street for a medical emergency. When officers arrived, they found 52-year-old Phillip R. Grubbs Jr. dead. He was a resident at the home.

Through the investigation, 60-year-old Melani Grubbs, was identified as a suspect in Phillip Grubbs' murder.

Melani Grubbs has been booked into the Salina County Jail on one count of Second Degree Murder and one count of Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

The investigation is on-going. If you have any information concerning this event, you're encouraged to call police.