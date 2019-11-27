Kansas sheriff's office warns drivers to not always rely on GPS

The Kansas Department of Transportation closed parts of I-70 on Tuesday as roads deteriorated due to the blizzard-like conditions in the northwest part of that state.

(Source: Sherman County Sheriff's Office)

Some stranded drivers decided to book a room and wait until the next day to continue their commute.

One woman we spoke with said she and her family were heading to Breckinridge, Colorado for Thanksgiving when they got stuck in Goodland.

"We were lucky enough to be right next to a Holiday Inn and Walmart," she said. "So, here we are in our camper and we're readly to get back out on the road. Pretty excited about it, and hopefully everything goes well and the snow stays away long enough for us to get there."

Not everyone made that decision.

The Sherman County Sheriff's Office posted a warning on its Facebook page telling people, not to always rely on their GPS devices when emergency crews close down major highways.

The sheriff's office said three people learned the hard way when they made the decision to avoid the closed road signs on Tuesday and take country roads to get to Colorado.

"Their GPS landed them stuck on a trail in the middle of a corn field," said the sheriff's office in its Facebook post. "Maybe next time they will realize roads are closed for a reason. Stay safe everyone."

I-70 is back open in northwest Kansas, but drivers are still advised to take it slow since some roads are still partially covered with snow.

