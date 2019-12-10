Firefighters rescue pelican entangled in fishing line and hooks

Some Panama City Beach firemen answered an unusual call Tuesday morning for an injured pelican.

The pelican was entangled with fishing hooks and line.The firemen were able to safely capture the bird and remove all of the hooks.

This call is not one the men are use to, but they were glad they could help out.

"This is the first pelican wrangling that I have done. It was definitely winging it and we captured the pelican,removed all the lines and hooks from him and he flew off and was good to go," said JJ Roberts, one of the lieutenants helping with the rescue.

The pelican, who they lovingly referred to as Pete, was able to take off unharmed and free of hooks and fishing line.

