Plainville man found guilty of 1st-degree murder in wife's death

A Rooks County jury Wednesday found a 37-year-old Plainville man guilty of first-degree, premeditated murder in connection with the March 2018 death of his wife, Alexis D. Garcia.

Plainville police arrested Alifonso Eduardo Garcia on March 21, 2018, two days after officers found Garcia's body at the couple's Plainville home. Officers booked Alfonso Garcia into the Rooks County Jail on $1 million bond.

Sentencing against Alifonso Garcia is set for Jan. 17.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the Rooks County Sheriff's Office and the Plainville Police Department investigated Alexis Garcia's death.

None of the investigating agencies disclosed how Alexis Garcia died.