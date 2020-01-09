Tractor-trailer hauling windmill base crashes in Lyon County, driver okay

A Florida man escapes serious injury, but deputies blocked off a portion of a couple rural roads in Lyon County following a Thursday-morning crash involving a tractor trailer hauling a windmill base.

The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says deputies and Lyon County Fire Rescue responded to the rollover crash a little after 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of North K-99 highway.

"An oversized, 2019 tractor-trailer hauling a windmill base failed to negotiate the turn while heading south on K-99, causing the tractor-trailer to go off the roadway and overturn," the sheriff's office says.

The truck's 46-year-old driver, from Palm City, Fla., managed to exit the vehicle under his own power and refused medical treatment, the sehriff's office says.

Due to the crash, the sheriff's office says it closed off a portion of Road L and Road 240 "for an indefinite amount of time."