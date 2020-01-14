$1 billion plan replaces Century II, transforms Wichita's downtown riverfront

The future of downtown Wichita's Riverfront and how much that future will cost comes into focus.

Tuesday night, the Riverfront Legacy Master Plan Coalition's design team revealed a plan that includes a new performing arts and convention center and tears down Century II.

The design team expects the project for to cost just north of $1 billion (somewhere between $1.1 billion and $1.2 billion). With the expected cost, the team revealed where this cost will be covered.

The Riverfront Legacy Master Plan Coalition says the overall cost will break down into 60 percent coverage from public funds and 40 percent from private funding.

It's a plan some at Tuesday night's meeting say, will directly affect your wallet.

"At the very least, it's going to cost over $1,000 for every man, woman and child in the community," says Wichita resident Richard Harris, concerned with the overall cost for the project.

Chris Pumpelle is among those expressing support for a new performing arts and convention center.

“Look I think that I join a lot of people in Wichita that understands Century II is an icon for our city, but recognizes that it has outlived its usefulness as a performing arts center," he says.

Designers say feedback from thousands over the past few months led them to the design unveiled Tuesday night. However, the plan in place doesn't move forward without final approval from the city.

There's a large effort underway to save Century II. The effort seeks to collect at least 12,000 signatures in order for Century II's fate to fall into the hands of voters with a ballot question in November.

