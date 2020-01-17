Local band reunites after 40 years

A local band reconnects forty years after their first show together. By popular demand, The Sweetwater Band will play a show Friday night (1/17) in Colwich.

Popular in Wichita in the late 1970s, members of the Sweetwater Band say they may have gone their separate ways over the years, but they never lost their passion to perform...and reuniting is something they'd all considered over the years.

"My whole working career, while I was working, I was thinking of what we used to do and wishing we could get back together again," guitar player and vocalist Tony Amend said.

Amend added, the first shows of the reunion weren't open to the public.

"We got invited four years ago to get together an perform for (a) benefit. Oh we had some fun," he said.

The rest is history, according to singer and keyboardist, Paula Travis.

"We just decided to keep going," she said.

Travis says when word got out the band was playing private shows, fans requested they open themselves up to the public. Now mostly retired, the band says it's all about having fun and doing what they love. The Sweetwater Band plays Friday night (1/17) at the Keg Sports Bar and Grill in Colwich. It is an all age show with a $10 cover charge. Doors open at 7 p.m.