KC Chiefs super fan Bob Dole wishes QB Patrick Mahomes were his son

Former Kansas Sen. Bob Dole was inside the Hard Rock Stadium Sunday night to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas Honor Flight shared a photo of he and his wife, Elizabeth, and others rooting on the team in a box suite.

"This Kansas WWII Hero never ceases to amaze us. 96 year old Senator Bob Dole was in Miami to watch The Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl...and stood up out of his wheelchair for the National Anthem, and still greets our Kansas Honor Flight Veterans at the WWII Memorial. ����#GreatestGeneration," read the Facebook post.

Dole told USA Today he attended the Chiefs last Super Bowl appearance when they beat the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, in 1970.

He said he was so excited to be there for the Chiefs again and for Patrick Mahomes who feels like his family.

“Well, I wish the quarterback for the Chiefs were my son,’’ Dole said Sunday. “He’s so good. I don’t know how he does it, but I’m all for it.’’