WATCH LIVE: Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade

Hundreds of thousands of people have gathered in Kansas City to celebrate the Chiefs and their first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by a rally at Union Station at 1:30 p.m.

Despite frigid temps, fans say they're excited to a part of the sea of red and celebrate with the likes of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Coach Andy Reid and players like Travis Kelce, Damien Williams, Chiefs MVP Tyrann Mathieu and Wichita's own Blake Bell.

