Kansas agencies to address coronavirus concerns Friday

Two state agencies will address concerns about the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is taking questions about the novel coronavirus and will have Secretary Lee Norman, M.D., answer them in a video that will be posted on Facebook on Friday.

At 3 p.m., the Kansas State Department of Education will be live on Twitter with Kansas Commissioner Dr. Randy Watson and KSDE staff to

KDHE says it has a plan in place should the coronavirus spread to Kansas. The plan includes working with other state and national agencies.

The state agency says it continues to receive daily information from the CDC, the Department of Health and Human Services and the World Health Organization on any new developments with the coronavirus.