'Unknown odor' leads to evacuation at Ascension Via Christi clinic

The Wichita Fire Department evacuated a medical clinic on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Ascension Via Christi says "an unknown odor that appears to be emanating from around the main trash dumpster" led to the evacuation at the Ascension Medical Group Via Christi clinic located on Murdock near Hillside.

"To ensure the safety of our staff and patients, we have engaged an industrial hygienist and the Wichita Fire Department and evacuated the building until we have assurance that the issue has been resolved," said the healthcare provider.