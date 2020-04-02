Wichita Heights High School Junior wins Kansas Youth of the Year by Boys & Girls Club of America

A Wichita teenager has something to celebrate, he was named Kansas' Youth of the Year by the Boys and Girls Club of America.

Joshua Sanders is a junior at Heights High School. He serves as the Junior Class President, a dual-sport athlete lettering in football and baseball, participates in various Clubs at school and volunteers in the community.

Josh has been a member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas since he was 7 years old and now serves as a junior staff member.

With his new honor, Josh will receive a $2,500 college scholarship from Boys & Girls Clubs of America. He will then join other state winners to vie for the Southwest regional title.

If named the regional winner, he will be awarded an additional $20,000 college scholarship. Six youth, including five regional winners and a military youth winner, will then advance to Washington, D.C. in September 2020, to compete for the title of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year. The National Youth of the Year will receive an additional scholarship of $50,000.

"My circumstances represent more than just me, but all the youth around me, for we will can only go up from here. I am super shocked and honored to represent so many youth across the state of Kansas!" Says Josh.

“We are so proud of Josh and his achievements. We cannot wait to see all that he will accomplish with his leadership, service, and academic achievements. Josh truly is an outstanding young person and we are beyond proud to say he is a part of our Boys & Girls Club family.” said Junnae Campbell, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Central Kansas CEO.