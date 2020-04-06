Matthew McConaughey hosts virtual bingo for residents in senior living facility

Ever play virtual bingo with Matthew McConaughey?

(Photo/video courtesy: The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living)

The residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior can now mark it off their bucket list!

Matthew and his family called out the letters and numbers for residents over the weekend -- and everyone was excited about it.

"During a time when we are all working to make lemonade out of lemons, we are so humbled that Matthew took the time to play our favorite game with us. As Matthew would say, let's turn this red light into a green light!" Said The Enclave.

The senior living facility thanked Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting the residents.

"Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink," said The Enclave.