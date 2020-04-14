Sedgwick County reports 4 coronavirus cases, 1 death at Clearwater nursing home

The Sedgwick County Health Department announced Tuesday that four residents at the Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died from the disease bringing the county's total to three coronavirus-related deaths.

“The safety and well-being of our residents and staff is a top priority,” said the Center’s Owner, Willie Novotny. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of one of our residents and offer my condolences to his/her friends and family. We are continuing our efforts to keep all residents and staff safe.”

Sedgwick County is working with the Center to ensure all close contacts are identified and are properly quarantined or isolated.

“Together with the Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, we are working to monitor and protect residents and staff from COVID-19,” said County Health Director Adrienne Byrne. “We know that COVID-19 is especially dangerous for older adults and we want to ensure their safety.”

Sedgwick County investigates all reports of COVID-19 in facilities. If a case is identified in a long-term care facility, the county recommends that the facility isolate any symptomatic people away from other residents. The facility monitors all residents and staff for symptoms. They should not allow visitors into the facility and should cancel any group activities, although most facilities have already done both due to the pandemic.

Earlier Tuesday, Sedgwick County said it there were five COVID-19 clusters in the county: three involving churches, one a business and another involving a nursing home.