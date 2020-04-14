Police investigate woman's death at Liberal apartment complex

The Liberal Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead at a local apartment complex.

Police say around 7 a.m, officers were called to the 1400 block of Larrabee Road for the report of a suspicious person.

Police arrived to find a 24-year-old woman unresponsive in an open area of the apartment complex. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the woman's cause of death is unknown at this time, and the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Liberal Police Department.