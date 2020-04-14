Stay-at-home orders come with potential savings on car insurance

While the COVID-19 pandemic continues to create concerns with economic hits and general concerns about public safety, one potential silver lining with car-insurance adjustments.

With quarantine and stay-at-home orders in effect, more people staying at home means less vehicles on the roads and thus, less accidents. With the statistical improvement of safety on the roads, comes a money-saving opportunity.

Local car insurance providers who spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday say during this time, many companies are offering refunds on premiums.

Johnny Steven with Wichita's Eddy Insurance Group says some carriers are offering 15 to 25 percent refunds.

"Less people are driving on the roads, and so less mileage, which is obviously causing a lot less accidents," Steven says. "So, insurance carriers are basically refunding premiums, or a percentage of premiums back to the insurers."

He clarifies that the break you may see on your car insurance isn't in the form of a lower rate, but the at least partial refund on your premium.

"Your rates are still the same rat that they rated you before, and so when we come out of this, you should have about the same rate you were at before," Steven says. "I don't see a lot of changes coming there."

He says large insurance companies like Allstate, State Farm and Progressive are offering the refunds on premiums to its customers because less claims are being paid out. Steven says if you have not heard from your agent or car-insurance provider about the adjustments, you should call them.

"Make sure that they reach out to the insurance provider, but make sure that they are doing everything they need to qualify," Steven says.

He says some carriers, on their apps and websites, direct customers where to go to register for refunds on premiums.

"If you go ahead and just register for it, you'll get it quicker than maybe waiting (until) the things all over," Steven says.

He also says some insurance companies are helping people who have been recently furloughed or laid off from their jobs.

"If you're struggling at home and you're not having an income, reach out to your carrier because there (are) a lot of payment options out there," Steven says. "I've seen companies offer delayed payment options, which is really, really nice and helping out a lot of our current insurers"

Steven says you can expect to continue being able to save money on car insurance as long as stay-at-home orders are in place.