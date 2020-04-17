Collins Bus Corporation to close temporarily in South Hutchinson

A South Hutchinson manufacturer will close temporarily which will lead to more Kansas lay-offs as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Collins Bus Corporation announced Friday that many of its suppliers, vendors and customers have closed affecting its business.

The company says it will close April 19 with plans to re-open as soon as April 27. The sales, warranty and customer support departments will remain open during the closure.

The company said its human resources department will work to help temporarily laid-off employees apply for unemployment benefits. The company said it will also provide daily updates on an employee website.