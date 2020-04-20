Lyon County identifies 3 COVID-19 clusters at Emporia manufacturing plants

The Lyon County Health Department has identified three manufacturing plants as "hot spots" for COVID-19 in Emporia, according to KVOE.com.

The news radio station reports the clusters are located at Tyson Foods, Simmons Pet Food and Hostess, with a fourth being monitored at Detroit Remanufacturing.

Lyon County confirmed Monday at least 24 employees at the Tyson plant and more than 10 at Simmons tested positive for coronavirus. Numbers from the other facilities were not available.

Health Officer Renee Hively says products are still safe because there is no research that shows COVID can be spread through food.

Lyon County now has the rapid-response test from Abbot Laboratories that can test 500 people and produce results within 15 minutes., but the county only has enough equipment though to test people who are symptomatic.