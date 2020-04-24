Safe housing provided for families impacted by COVID-19 in 4 KS counties

Working with the Kansas Department of Emergency Management (KDHM), is working with the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and local health departments in four counties to provide safe housing for people with family impacted by COVID-19.

With non-congregate housing, hotels and community colleges are part of this effort in Finney Ford, Lyon and Seward counties. Spikes reported in these counties are connected with essential workers in the meatpacking industry.

Each county reports more than 100 cases of COVID-19, led by Ford County, which, at 350 cases reported Friday, surpasses the total for Sedgwick County.

As the numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases in southwest Kansas (including Finney, Ford and Seward counties) continues to rise, many are afraid of infecting family members in their own homes. Community colleges and hotels in Garden City, Dodge City and Liberal are stepping up to help.

Seward County Community College in Liberal can provide 72 rooms and is working to provide other necessities as well.

"There are no students in those rooms, so once the state begins to work through their process of identifying the programs and bringing them onto the campus, we'll be ready for them," Seward County Community College President Ken Tzraska says.

He says the state will provide necessities like bedding, towels and microwaves.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday the Kansas National Guard is also ready to help in these counties. That assistance includes coordinating with the KDHE to set up mobile testing sites for COVID-19.